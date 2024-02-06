All sections
NewsNovember 20, 2020

County approves employee medical reimbursements

Cape Girardeau County will reimburse eligible county employees up to $500 to cover qualified 2020 medical expenses. The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to make reimbursements available out of the county’s health care fund. “This is to offset any expenses not covered by our insurance company,” explained Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, who said the county has done this in previous years as long as the county’s health care fund has a sufficient balance to accommodate the reimbursement payments. ...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Cape Girardeau County will reimburse eligible county employees up to $500 to cover qualified 2020 medical expenses.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to make reimbursements available out of the county’s health care fund.

“This is to offset any expenses not covered by our insurance company,” explained Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, who said the county has done this in previous years as long as the county’s health care fund has a sufficient balance to accommodate the reimbursement payments.

“We have our own self-insured insurance company and we budget so many dollars every year per person for health coverage,” Tracy said. “And this year, our employees have done a very good job of working with us on their health care expenses, knowing that we’re self-insured and the money is coming out of our pocket.”

Approximately 190 county workers employed since Nov. 1 are eligible to submit health care reimbursement requests of up to $500 per employee.

In other business Thursday, the commissioners:

  • Issued a pair of quit claim deeds — one to the Paul Williams Nothdruft Trust and the other to Donald and Nancy Robertson — in connection with property exchanges with the county clearing the way for improvements to County Road 231 south of Gordonville.
  • Accepted a 2021 contract from Trinity Services Group Inc. that is 1.5% higher than its 2020 agreement to provide meal services at the Cape Girardeau County Jail.
  • Tabled consideration of a proposal to perform aerial photography of all property in Cape Girardeau County at the request of the county assessor’s office. The matter will be discussed at the commission’s next meeting.

