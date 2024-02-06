County approves employee medical reimbursements

Cape Girardeau County will reimburse eligible county employees up to $500 to cover qualified 2020 medical expenses.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to make reimbursements available out of the county’s health care fund.

“This is to offset any expenses not covered by our insurance company,” explained Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, who said the county has done this in previous years as long as the county’s health care fund has a sufficient balance to accommodate the reimbursement payments.

“We have our own self-insured insurance company and we budget so many dollars every year per person for health coverage,” Tracy said. “And this year, our employees have done a very good job of working with us on their health care expenses, knowing that we’re self-insured and the money is coming out of our pocket.”