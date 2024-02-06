County agrees to pay half with Jackson on dispatch upgrades

The Cape Girardeau County Commission agreed Thursday to fund half of the equipment expenses for a combined 911 emergency dispatch center with the city of Jackson, contingent on whether the Jackson Board of Aldermen agrees to pay the other half.

Jackson and the county currently operate separate 911 dispatch centers using obsolete equipment, installed more than 20 years ago, for which replacement parts are difficult or impossible to find.

"We were down to buying parts for radio equipment off of eBay," said county commissioner Charlie Herbst.

The cost of the new equipment -- including an eight-station emergency dispatch console, new antennas and tower equipment, repeaters and radios -- is $1,028,443.79. The county's share, pending a cost-sharing agreement by Jackson city officials, will be approximately $514,000. It has not yet been determined whether the equipment will be purchased or leased.

Barring delays, the new equipment is expected to be operational by the end of the year.

"The Jackson aldermen will be discussing this next week at their study session," Herbst said. "Jim Roach, the (Jackson) city administrator, has verbally confirmed that Jackson will split the cost of this project with us, paying 50%, so that's a significant savings for us and for the city of Jackson both."

The commission's approval of the equipment acquisition "allows us to move ahead and allows Jackson to determine if they want to move ahead as well and they've given us indications they're all in at this point," said commissioner Paul Koeper.