Country music star Chris Janson to perform in Perry County

A Perry County, Missouri, native is coming home for a state bicentennial-related concert.

Chris Janson will perform Aug. 8 at Seminary Picnic Grounds as part of the Perry County Bicentennial event, according to Perry County Heritage Tourism.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday on the Eventbrite website. Tickets cost $25 each, and Perry County residents will be prioritized for tickets for the first two weeks of sales.