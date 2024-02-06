Country music star Chris Janson to perform in Perry County

A Perry County, Missouri, native is coming home for a state bicentennial-related concert.
Chris Janson will perform Aug. 8 at Seminary Picnic Grounds as part of the Perry County Bicentennial event, according to Perry County Heritage Tourism.
Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday on the Eventbrite website. Tickets cost $25 each, and Perry County residents will be prioritized for tickets for the first two weeks of sales.
Proceeds will support not-for-profit organizations in the area adversely affected by COVID-19.
Janson has four No. 1 hits -- "Done," "Good Vibes," "Fix a Drink"and "Buy Me a Boat" -- and the award-winning "Drunk Girl." His current single is "Waitin' On 5."
