On Thursday, Academy of Country Music award-winner and Perryville (Missouri) High School graduate Chris Janson surprised PHS students with a very special Christmas gift, according to a news release from the district.

The Warner Music recording artist donated an entire drum line to the marching band after a request by band directors Jerry Childers and David Barani.

The presentation was made during Thursday’s PHS Winter Band Concert.

In the release, Childers stated, “Chris said that he had wonderful memories of PHS and his time in band and choir and wanted to give back to his school and community. He has fond memories of former teachers Eric Seibel and Terry Edwards. He also wants to encourage our students who are interested in music.”

The school received the Mapex instruments Tuesday and kept the secret until the concert.