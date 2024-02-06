Country club hits 100-year milestone

One hundred years ago -- April 3, 1921 -- members of Cape Girardeau Country Club played the first round of golf in the county's history.

From their clubhouse site, the highest point of the club's 80-odd-acre property, members could see the Mississippi River and Cape Rock. What they couldn't see was how the club would survive the Great Depression, World War II and a fire. Nor could they see how the club would become a powerful benevolent force in the community through the generations.

How it started

According to Jay Fred Waltz and Jerry Ford, who are working on a book of the history of the country club, the club's property has been "iconic" since the first trading post in the area sat on what is now the golf course's seventh fairway.

The property, now on the northern edge of the city limit, was originally part of a much larger tract conveyed to St. Vincent Seminary and eventually St. Vincent College in the mid-1800s. In 1921, a bit more than 100 acres became available, and 103 members of the city's Rotary Club each pitched in $100 to buy the land. Waltz said the $100 contribution would be equivalent to $1,500 today. The group formed Cape Rock Park Association and turned a portion of the property into Cape Rock Park, with the remaining 80 acres forming the original basis of the country club.

Cape Girardeau Country Club golf links. Mississippi River in background, circa 1920s Southeast Missourian archives

"The bottom line is the Rotarians of that day were community spirited, and they ended up making it happen," Ford said.

At that time, though, the community could scarcely access the property, and Waltz said the first assessment to members was to raise funds to construct a road from Big Bend Road to the property.

While a golf course, complete with sand greens, was the primary focus on the property itself, the clubhouse was the focal point of activity.

"It was a place to go and dance," Ford explained. "In those days, dancing was the entertainment."

A few years after the club's inception, the Great Depression came along, dealing a significant blow to the club's viability. A generation later, World War II had a similar effect.

"World War II comes, and everybody leaves to go to war, and they just about folded up," Waltz said.

After the war, a group of five club leaders -- H.I. Himmelbergre, A.W. Harrison, Allen Oliver, R.E.L. Lampkin and Fred Groves -- spearheaded efforts to put the club on more secure financial footing. They developed a "share" program which would raise funds for the club, but the shares were not transferable or otherwise portable. They amounted to investments in the club itself.

"The money sustained the club. It became a contribution for the good of the order," Ford said.