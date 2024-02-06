Country artist Riley Green bringing his tour to Cape in March

Riley Green is coming to Cape Girardeau.

Fans will be able to see Green perform Saturday, March 2, when he brings his “Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour” to the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley will be the evening’s special guests.

According to a news release, Green’s songs include “There Was This Girl”, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and “Half of Me”.