Country artist Riley Green bringing his tour to Cape in March

Riley Green is coming to Cape Girardeau.
Fans will be able to see Green perform Saturday, March 2, when he brings his “Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour” to the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley will be the evening’s special guests.
According to a news release, Green’s songs include “There Was This Girl”, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and “Half of Me”.
“Ain’t My Last Rodeo” is Green’s sophomore album and was heavily influenced by his rural, small town and slower way of life at home and time spent with his family. The album was released in October and had 12 million on-demand streams in the first week.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket prices range from $30.50 to $90.50. There is also a $290.50 meet-and-greet package, along with other VIP seating packages available. Parking will be $10 per vehicle in regular lots and $20 per vehicle in the premium lot.
Tickets for the “Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour” are available at the Show Me Center Box Office or online at www.showmecenter.biz.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.