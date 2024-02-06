Counties report more than 50 new coronavirus cases

Health officials in the region reported more than 50 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center added 19 cases to the county's total, pushing it to 744. Six hundred twenty-two residents have recovered from the disease associated with coronavirus, and six have died from the virus. Of the new cases, seven were in Cape Girardeau, while four were in Jackson and 10 were elsewhere in the county.

Nearly a third of the county's cases, 231, involve residents age 20-29. Cases by age bracket in the county as of Friday were: 0-9, 15; 10-19, 70; 30-39, 96; 40-49, 75; 50-59, 92; 60-69, 83; 70-79, 67; 80-89, 13; 90-plus, two.

Scott County authorities reported 21 new cases -- 459 total, 318 recoveries, 13 deaths.

Possible exposure

Officials in Perry County, Missouri, alerted area residents to possible COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant.