Counties report more than 50 new coronavirus cases

Health officials in the region reported more than 50 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center added 19 cases to the county's total, pushing it to 744. Six hundred twenty-two residents have recovered from the disease associated with coronavirus, and six have died from the virus. Of the new cases, seven were in Cape Girardeau, while four were in Jackson and 10 were elsewhere in the county.
Nearly a third of the county's cases, 231, involve residents age 20-29. Cases by age bracket in the county as of Friday were: 0-9, 15; 10-19, 70; 30-39, 96; 40-49, 75; 50-59, 92; 60-69, 83; 70-79, 67; 80-89, 13; 90-plus, two.
Scott County authorities reported 21 new cases -- 459 total, 318 recoveries, 13 deaths.
Officials in Perry County, Missouri, alerted area residents to possible COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant.
The county's health department stated anyone who had been at Mary Jane Burgers and Brew from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5 may have been exposed to coronavirus and should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
The alert did not say whether the possible exposure involved a staff member or patron, and no new information was posted to the department's social media pages
Perry County reported nine new cases over Thursday and Friday, making the county's total 261, with 220 recoveries and four deaths.
Stoddard County, Missouri, reported one new case (242 total, 212 recoveries, nine deaths) and released location data for its active case: Advance, one; Bernie, three; Bloomfield, one; Dexter, 14; Dudley, one; and Essex, one.
Two new cases were reported in Bollinger County, Missouri (92 total, 61 recoveries, one death).
In Illinois, officials with Southern Seven Health Department reported four new cases in Union County (328 total, 262 recoveries, 20 deaths) and no new cases in Alexander County (37 total, 35 recoveries, zero deaths).
