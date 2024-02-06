All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 20, 2020

Counter petition opposes removal of Ivers Square Confederate monument

A petition opposing the removal of the Confederate States of America monument in Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square has been circulating on the Internet since Tuesday. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the petition, written by Erin, a Cape Girardeau County resident who declined to give her full name due to safety concerns, had garnered 390 signatures...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The front of the Confederate States of America monument is seen Tuesday at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The front of the Confederate States of America monument is seen Tuesday at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau.Jeff Long

Editor's note: The following story has been edited to reflect the correct date for the next city council meeting.

A petition opposing the removal of the Confederate States of America monument in Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square has been circulating on the Internet since Tuesday.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the petition, written by Erin, a Cape Girardeau County resident who declined to give her full name due to safety concerns, had garnered 390 signatures.

Most signatories are from Missouri, but the document also is receiving international support, with signers from the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Croatia, Australia, Cyprus, Kenya, Morocco, France, Liechtenstein, Denmark and Sweden.

If her identity is protected, Erin said she intends to speak to her petition when Cape Girardeau City Council meets next July 6.

"The idea of removing (the C.S.A.) monument really bothers me," said Erin, "and it breaks my heart."

Erin said she has done significant genealogy work and believes her family has two Union ancestors but none who fought for the South in the 1861-1865 civil war.

Erin, a Ph.D. student and a transplant to the area from central Illinois, said she is doing research on historical monuments using primary sources.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The (C.S.A.) monument and all the others should stay in (Ivers) Square," said Erin.

"We need to stop emotionally responding to things," said the petition writer, "and have a reasonable, rational discussion (instead)."

A petition urging the monument's removal, presented to city council June 15 by Sofia Voss of Cape Girardeau, has garnered 1,034 supporters as of press time Friday.

The monuments in Ivers Square are currently protected behind construction fencing as work begins on a new Cape Girardeau City Hall nearby.

The 14 Â½-foot-tall, 12 Â½-ton white C.S.A. monument was erected in 1931 on Morgan Oak Street near the Mississippi River. It was moved to its current location in 1995 by the Civil War Roundtable.

On a related note, Cape Girardeau mayor Bob Fox has asked the city's historic preservation commission to study the request to remove the C.S.A. monument.

The commission will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

The petition opposing the monument's removal is at gopetition.com/petitions/oppose-removal-of-the-confederate-monument-in-cape-girardeau-missouri.html.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy