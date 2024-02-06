Counter petition opposes removal of Ivers Square Confederate monument

Editor's note: The following story has been edited to reflect the correct date for the next city council meeting.

A petition opposing the removal of the Confederate States of America monument in Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square has been circulating on the Internet since Tuesday.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the petition, written by Erin, a Cape Girardeau County resident who declined to give her full name due to safety concerns, had garnered 390 signatures.

Most signatories are from Missouri, but the document also is receiving international support, with signers from the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Croatia, Australia, Cyprus, Kenya, Morocco, France, Liechtenstein, Denmark and Sweden.

If her identity is protected, Erin said she intends to speak to her petition when Cape Girardeau City Council meets next July 6.

"The idea of removing (the C.S.A.) monument really bothers me," said Erin, "and it breaks my heart."

Erin said she has done significant genealogy work and believes her family has two Union ancestors but none who fought for the South in the 1861-1865 civil war.

Erin, a Ph.D. student and a transplant to the area from central Illinois, said she is doing research on historical monuments using primary sources.