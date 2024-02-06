Councilman: Subpoena suggests investigation of Stenger

CLAYTON, Mo. -- A member of the St. Louis County Council says a federal grand jury has issued a subpoena to the county, suggesting there is an investigation of activities of County Executive Steve Stenger's administration.

Council Chairman Sam Page told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sunday the subpoena orders the county to produce Stenger's call history, texts and emails with current and former county employees. It also seeks the same material for several senior members of Stenger's staff.

Stenger, in a statement Monday, said his office intends to "provide all of the information requested and cooperate fully."