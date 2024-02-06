All sections
NewsMarch 26, 2019

Councilman: Subpoena suggests investigation of Stenger

Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. -- A member of the St. Louis County Council says a federal grand jury has issued a subpoena to the county, suggesting there is an investigation of activities of County Executive Steve Stenger's administration.

Council Chairman Sam Page told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sunday the subpoena orders the county to produce Stenger's call history, texts and emails with current and former county employees. It also seeks the same material for several senior members of Stenger's staff.

Stenger, in a statement Monday, said his office intends to "provide all of the information requested and cooperate fully."

The U.S. attorney's office in St. Louis declined to comment.

Stenger, a Democrat, has been at odds with council members of both parties. Post-Dispatch reporting has raised concerns about whether donors to his campaign have received favorable treatment.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

