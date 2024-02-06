Council to take up mall project agreement at Monday meeting

Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider a comprehensive Redevelopment Agreement for West Park Mall at their meeting, Monday, Oct 2.

The proposed Redevelopment Agreement from River City Centre LLC, a group of local investors who bought the mall more than two years ago, envisions redeveloping West Park Mall to accommodate new retail spaces. The Redevelopment Agreement consists of RPA 1 through RPA 6. RPA 1 is the old Macy's wing of the West Park Mall. RPA 2 includes the remaining building area of West Park Mall, excluding JCPenney. The remaining parcels consist of identified out-parcels around the perimeter of the 65-acre site.

Council members have approved RPA 1 and 2 for tax increment financing reimbursement. RPA 3 to PRA 6 costs will not be reimbursed under the proposed agreement.

In addition to the TIF incentive -- which sets a baseline property and sales tax and then splits any tax revenue growth evenly between the developers and local taxing units over a specified time -- the agreement calls for Community Improvement District and Transportation Development District incentives, which would allow for sales taxes and assessments with the property boundaries to fund improvements.

Council members will also consider authorizing the City to issue taxable industrial revenue bonds to provide funds to pay the costs of acquiring, constructing and improving the West Park Mall redevelopment project. The bonds will be payable solely out of payments, revenues and receipts derived from the lease of the project by the City to the developers.