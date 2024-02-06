All sections
NewsSeptember 30, 2023

Council to take up mall project agreement at Monday meeting

Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider a comprehensive Redevelopment Agreement for West Park Mall at their meeting, Monday, Oct 2. The proposed Redevelopment Agreement from River City Centre LLC, a group of local investors who bought the mall more than two years ago, envisions redeveloping West Park Mall to accommodate new retail spaces. ...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
A West Park Mall redevelopment plan, proposed by River City Centre LLC, includes reconstruction of much of the building and development of out-parcel tracts around the 65-acre site perimeter.
A West Park Mall redevelopment plan, proposed by River City Centre LLC, includes reconstruction of much of the building and development of out-parcel tracts around the 65-acre site perimeter.

Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider a comprehensive Redevelopment Agreement for West Park Mall at their meeting, Monday, Oct 2.

The proposed Redevelopment Agreement from River City Centre LLC, a group of local investors who bought the mall more than two years ago, envisions redeveloping West Park Mall to accommodate new retail spaces. The Redevelopment Agreement consists of RPA 1 through RPA 6. RPA 1 is the old Macy's wing of the West Park Mall. RPA 2 includes the remaining building area of West Park Mall, excluding JCPenney. The remaining parcels consist of identified out-parcels around the perimeter of the 65-acre site.

Council members have approved RPA 1 and 2 for tax increment financing reimbursement. RPA 3 to PRA 6 costs will not be reimbursed under the proposed agreement.

In addition to the TIF incentive -- which sets a baseline property and sales tax and then splits any tax revenue growth evenly between the developers and local taxing units over a specified time -- the agreement calls for Community Improvement District and Transportation Development District incentives, which would allow for sales taxes and assessments with the property boundaries to fund improvements.

Council members will also consider authorizing the City to issue taxable industrial revenue bonds to provide funds to pay the costs of acquiring, constructing and improving the West Park Mall redevelopment project. The bonds will be payable solely out of payments, revenues and receipts derived from the lease of the project by the City to the developers.

RRC has also requested the City waive sales tax on construction materials for mall improvements. If approved, the City will provide a sales tax exemption certificate to enable the developers to obtain sales tax exemption on all construction materials for the project improvements. It is estimated that the City will forgo approximately $198,000 in sales tax and use tax by granting the exemption.

Combined, the various incentives total nearly $50 million of the project's $107 million cost (in today dollars, excluding financing costs).

Council members will also read other ordinances for the first time:

  • approving a record plat for a one-lot commercial subdivision at 1510 and 1512 Independence Street;
  • granting a special use permit to VB Run LLC, for the purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a telecommunication tower at 1351 South West End Boulevard;
  • vacating the City's interest in the north half of a 15-foot easement along the rear property line at 2183 Derbyshire Lane located in Wyandotte Acres subdivision;
  • authorizing the mayor to execute Special Warranty Deeds to Rhodes Development Company LLC, and Six-Thirty Inc. for excess Southern Expressway Right of Way located at 1930 Southern Expressway and 2078 Southern Expressway respectively;
  • authorizing the city manager to execute a Grant Agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund air service promotion and marketing at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

