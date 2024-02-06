Council sets election to fill Ward 5 seat

The Cape Girardeau City Council has set Aug. 7 as the date for a special election to fill the Ward 5 unexpired term in which only a single candidate is running.

Ryan Essex, who was chosen by the council earlier this month to temporarily fill the Ward 5 council seat, was the only candidate to file for the special election by the Tuesday deadline.

The unexpired term, created with the election of Bob Fox as mayor, ends in April 2020.