Capaha Field will undergo major improvements including new lighting, chair-back seating and an outfield home-run deck under a design-build contract, Cape Girardeau city officials said Friday.

The city council is expected to approve an agreement with Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson at its meeting Monday.

City manager Scott Meyer said the goal is to have improvements done by spring.

Improvements are expected to cost $1.5 million, with the city providing $1 million and the Cape Catfish summer-league baseball team contributing $500,000, according to parks and recreation director Julia Jones.

Voice messages left by the Southeast Missourian for officials with the Cape Catfish team were not returned as of Friday afternoon.

The city plans to issue bonds to cover its share of the cost, Jones said in a council agenda letter.

City officials said the bonds will be part of $8.83 million in special obligation bonds that will fund several parks and drainage projects.

Revenue from extension of the parks and stormwater sales tax, approved by voters in April, will be used to pay off the debt, officials said. The council is slated to give final approval Monday to the issuance of the bonds.

Capaha Field improvements include adding chair-back seats and ceiling fans to the grandstand area, painting the grandstand and lowering both dugouts to improve visibility for the public, city officials said.

Plans call for construction of a ï¿½home-run deckï¿½ beyond the right field fence to provide added viewing for those attending games.