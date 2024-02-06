Capaha Field will undergo major improvements including new lighting, chair-back seating and an outfield home-run deck under a design-build contract, Cape Girardeau city officials said Friday.
The city council is expected to approve an agreement with Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson at its meeting Monday.
City manager Scott Meyer said the goal is to have improvements done by spring.
Improvements are expected to cost $1.5 million, with the city providing $1 million and the Cape Catfish summer-league baseball team contributing $500,000, according to parks and recreation director Julia Jones.
Voice messages left by the Southeast Missourian for officials with the Cape Catfish team were not returned as of Friday afternoon.
The city plans to issue bonds to cover its share of the cost, Jones said in a council agenda letter.
City officials said the bonds will be part of $8.83 million in special obligation bonds that will fund several parks and drainage projects.
Revenue from extension of the parks and stormwater sales tax, approved by voters in April, will be used to pay off the debt, officials said. The council is slated to give final approval Monday to the issuance of the bonds.
Capaha Field improvements include adding chair-back seats and ceiling fans to the grandstand area, painting the grandstand and lowering both dugouts to improve visibility for the public, city officials said.
Plans call for construction of a ï¿½home-run deckï¿½ beyond the right field fence to provide added viewing for those attending games.
Field lighting will be replaced with more energy efficient LED lights and a perimeter fence around the entire facility will be installed to allow for improved security, gating and ticketing, said Jones, the parks director.
The project also involves stormwater improvements.
Capaha Drive in Capaha Park will be overlaid with asphalt, and a gated entrance will be erected in an effort to turn the area along the first-base side of the field into a picnic area for fans, city manager Meyer said.
Food trucks could be parked on Capaha Drive during games, he said. The improvements will lead to closing the street to through-traffic, Meyer said.
Plans call for mounting chair-back seats to the wooden bleachers. The result would provide seating for about 450 people, he said.
The goal is to provide a good experience for those attending games, Meyer said, adding the city is ï¿½not expecting thousands of people on a regular basis.ï¿½
Meyer said there is no desire to create a large-attendance, minor league stadium. He said city officials want to ï¿½keep a lot of the charmï¿½ of Capaha Park.
While Capaha Field will be gated, the public still may view games free of charge from atop Cherry Hill, Meyer said.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.