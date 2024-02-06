Council pushes for shipping-container ban

Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday instructed city staff to draw up a proposed ordinance that would ban the use of shipping containers as building materials for homes and businesses.

The measure would allow their use for public-storage units in commercial or industrial zones with council approval of a special-use permit.

The council’s direction to staff occurred in the study session and mirrored the recommendation of the planning and zoning commission.

Mayor Harry Rediger said the planning and zoning commission would have to hold a public hearing on such a measure next month before the issue could come before the council for a vote.

The council also would have to hold a public hearing before taking action, city officials said.

Developer Quinn Strong, who plans to construct a duplex from shipping containers, voiced opposition to the proposed ban.

City officials have said the ban would not prevent the proposed development but would bar any future development.

Strong asked whether the council would ask voters to decide the issue. The council said no.

But Ward 6 Councilman Wayne Bowen told Strong he could circulate an initiative petition to put the issue on the ballot.

Strong questioned why council members oppose such development.

Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said his constituents “don’t want them.”

Guard added, “Aesthetically, they are not pleasing to the eye, and we still don’t know about the health risk.”

Guard has expressed concern shipping containers could be polluted by previous cargoes shipped in them as well as from lead paint on the exterior.

But Strong said the council is “doing an injustice” to those who want to make use of the containers as building materials.