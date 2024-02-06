All sections
NewsJuly 27, 2017

Council OKs Lexington patching, overlay contract; won't be permanent fix

Major improvements will be made to a section of deteriorating pavement on Lexington Avenue at a cost of more than $721,000, Cape Girardeau city officials said. The City Council on Monday awarded the contract to Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. City engineer Casey Brunke said the project includes patching the existing concrete street where necessary and the paving the entire section of the road from Sherwood Drive to Cape Rock Drive with a 2-inch overlay of hot-mix asphalt...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

Major improvements will be made to a section of deteriorating pavement on Lexington Avenue at a cost of more than $721,000, Cape Girardeau city officials said.

The City Council on Monday awarded the contract to Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc.

City engineer Casey Brunke said the project includes patching the existing concrete street where necessary and paving the section of the road from Sherwood Drive to Cape Rock Drive with a 2-inch overlay of hot-mix asphalt.

The work will include construction of a handicapped-accessible sidewalk on the north side of the street and replacement of portions of driveways, curbs and gutter, Brunke said.

The existing sidewalk doesn’t meet federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and “it is very narrow,” she said.

Brunke said a pedestrian crossing will be added at the Lexington Avenue entrance to Kiwanis Park.

It will include a flashing light pedestrians can activate with the push of a button to alert motorists someone is crossing the street, she said.

According to Brunke, the city received three bids, with Nip Kelley submitting the lowest bid. Brunke said the project is not a permanent solution, but it will extend the life of the pavement for eight to 10 years. At some point, the street will have to be replaced, she said.

City residents long have complained to city council members about the deteriorating Lexington Avenue pavement.

Brunke said concrete work will begin this year, but she said the asphalt paving likely won’t be finished until spring. Asphalt plants close in October or November, Brunke said.

The project is being funded with transportation sales-tax money. Voters in 2015 agreed to extend the tax to pay for a number of transportation improvements, including the Lexington Avenue project, Brunke said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

