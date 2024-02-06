Major improvements will be made to a section of deteriorating pavement on Lexington Avenue at a cost of more than $721,000, Cape Girardeau city officials said.

The City Council on Monday awarded the contract to Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc.

City engineer Casey Brunke said the project includes patching the existing concrete street where necessary and paving the section of the road from Sherwood Drive to Cape Rock Drive with a 2-inch overlay of hot-mix asphalt.

The work will include construction of a handicapped-accessible sidewalk on the north side of the street and replacement of portions of driveways, curbs and gutter, Brunke said.

The existing sidewalk doesn’t meet federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and “it is very narrow,” she said.

Brunke said a pedestrian crossing will be added at the Lexington Avenue entrance to Kiwanis Park.