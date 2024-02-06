Council members question financial request process

A seemingly routine Cape Girardeau City Council meeting on Dec. 6 erupted into a heated discussion when talks of a $50,000 appropriation began in the last 30 minutes of the meeting.

Robbie Guard, mayor pro tem and Ward 4 representative, announced a future $50,000 request he would soon bring to the council on behalf of a local not-for-profit, Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, designed to foster economic growth in the area.

The $50,000 appropriation would help Magnet recoup the costs of a strategic plan Magnet hired Ernst & Young to create earlier this year. The company's price tag for the study was $125,000 with an additional $15,000 for travel fees, according to Guard, who is chairman of Magnet's board of directors.

On Monday, council members will vote on whether to provide the funds.

For some council members, mention of the $50,000 ask seemed sudden.

Tensions rose as Ward 6 Representative Stacy Kinder questioned how much background information council members were given on Magnet and funding for its strategic plan.

Kinder argued Guard should have mentioned the $50,000 sooner since Magnet began its work with Ernst & Young in June.

The discussion led to further questioning as to how the City of Cape Girardeau determines what projects and organizations to financially support.

'In the dark' on funding requests

According to Ward 5 Representative Shannon Truxel, certain council members, including herself, have been excluded from some conversations regarding funding requests.

Each council member has board or committee assignments, and it is not out of the ordinary for council members to propose a project or request funds for a group or entity if that council member is actively involved or supports it, Truxel said.

"On the other hand, it does this city and its citizens a disservice when one, two or three members of our council are not informed or included in funding projects," Truxel wrote in an email to the Southeast Missourian. "What does that mean exactly? It means that Council has failed to communicate with each other."

Cape Girardeau City Charter requires all council actions to have an affirmative vote of at least four members.

At the Dec. 6 Council meeting, Guard said he talked to some but not all council members about the Magnet funds, saying he "needed four votes, not all of them," and did not have conversations with Kinder about the $50,000 allocation because he "didn't want to waste his time."

"I live by the City Charter," Guard said. "I think there are side discussions, and I've heard about side discussions I haven't been included in, and that's fine. Were decisions made? No. Were votes asked for? Absolutely not."

Kinder did not characterize Guard's process as improper, illegal or immoral.

"I do characterize it, however, as not being transparent with the Council or the public, as not cultivating a collaborative approach to problem solving and as trying to keep a tight rein on the decision making and influence with city issues and city coffers," Kinder said.

Guard encouraged all council members to meet with Magnet's interim director, John Thompson, to get up to speed on what the organization is working on.

At the Dec. 6 Council meeting, Truxel said she would have taken such a meeting.

"These are tax dollars that are being doled out, and I can't imagine any worse way to force through funding than a rush to vote in the affirmative by four members ... prior to public comments and discussion all while having three other Council members in the dark," Truxel wrote in an email.

According to Kinder, the Magnet situation is the third instance of some Council members being left in the dark regarding background information on requests.

In January, council approved a $20,000 appropriation to a community college feasibility study on a 4-3 vote. Those who voted against said they desired more information before approving the full $20,000.

"We weren't even told who the City would make the check out to," Kinder said.

Kinder said all the projects were ones she is generally supportive of.

"However, I do like to make sure city funding is appropriate, essential and that there is some kind of return on investment to the citizens of Cape Girardeau," Kinder said.