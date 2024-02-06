Council hires new city administrator for Scott City

The Scott City council voted narrowly to hire former West Park Mall operations manager Mike Crowden as the town’s new city administrator.

By a 4-3 vote, the council on Monday selected Crowden, one of two finalists for the position, said current city administrator Diann Ulmer. The name of the other finalist was not disclosed.

Councilman and pastor Randy Morse came to the meeting, but had to leave before the vote was taken because of the death of one of his church members, Ulmer said.

Council members Pat Brazel, Mike Ellison, Bill Schwartz and Matt Koehler voted to hire Crowden. The dissenting votes came from Mayor Norman Brant, Rodney Uhrhan and Gary Spinks.

Brant said both candidates were well-qualified to serve as administrator.

Ulmer agreed, “We had two good candidates,” she said.

Crowden was among 17 applicants for the job.

The council selected Crowden in a closed-door session after interviewing the finalists.

Crowden is scheduled to begin his duties as administrator Dec. 1, according to Ulmer. He will receive a salary of $50,000.

Crowden said he looks forward to working with the council, staff and business and community leaders.

In an email to the Southeast Missourian, Crowden said, “Scott City is a vibrant town with terrific people. Recent events have galvanized many residents, so the ability to serve and help this community prosper attracted me to this position.”

He wrote his management and entrepreneurship background will serve him well in his new job.