Council gives final OK to amended Cape deer ordinance

By a 4-1 vote, with the Ward 1's Dan Presson dissenting, the Cape Girardeau City Council gave its collective blessing Monday to a revised new urban deer management program to be conducted Nov. 1 to Dec. 5.

The hunt will be strictly limited to four designated areas of city property: Twin Trees, Delaware Park, Fountain Park and Cape Rock.

The meeting was held via Zoom because of Monday's snowstorm, with Nate Thomas and Shelly Moore, council representatives of wards 3 and 2, respectively, absent.

City finance director Dustin Ziebold makes a presentation about a proposed new ordinance to control the city's deer herd during a City Council meeting Feb. 1 at City Hall in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

Two weeks ago, during first reading of the bill, the City Council directed staff to make amendments to the original proposal.

Under the revised ordinance as posted on the cityofcape.org website, changes from the original bill unveiled Feb. 1 were made:

Target shooting is explicitly prohibited.

No one younger than 18 is permitted to hunt during the five-week period and the hunter must have either a valid hunter education certificate card or a valid bowhunter certificate card.

If a hunter cannot get permission of a property owner to conduct a reasonable search and retrieval of an injured or dead deer, the hunter shall immediately notify only the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

The authorization to take whitetail deer will expire with this fall's hunt.

In regard to the final amendment, if a 2022 hunt is later deemed to be warranted, the City Council would have to pass a new ordinance.