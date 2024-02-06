Cotton Carnival parade accident injures boy, grandmother in Sikeston

A traffic accident involving a trailer being pulled at the American Legion Cotton Carnival parade in Sikeston, Missouri, on Saturday injured a 7-year-old boy and the childï¿½s grandmother, the cityï¿½s Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

The route of the 74th annual parade was lined with onlookers when the accident occurred at 8:20 a.m., according to a DPS news release issued Monday.

The accident occurred as a 43-year-old Benton, Missouri, man, driving a vehicle pulling a trailer, was attempting to turn right from Malone Street onto Elm Street, assistant chief James McMillen said.

ï¿½The driver said as he was making his right turn, a vehicle traveling north on Elm caused him to cut the turn shorter than he originally planned. While trying to avoid the oncoming vehicle, he inadvertently pulled the 36-foot trailer onto the southwest corner of the intersection,ï¿½ McMillen reported in the release.

According to the release, the trailer struck the child, rolling over him, as he waited for the parade.

ï¿½The childï¿½s grandmother stated the trailer tires ran over her feet as well,ï¿½ McMillen said.

The driver stopped the vehicle after the accident, the release said.

The boy was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.