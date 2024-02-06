Keeping with the theme of restoration, Old Town Cape Inc. named Cottage at the Market on Thursday as the 2020 Judith Ann Crow Residential Rehabilitation Award recipient.

The Residential Rehabilitation Award is presented annually to a historic home in town that has been restored. Cottage at the Market is an Airbnb on Lorimier Street owned by Ryan and Stacy Lane.

"Kevin Priester and I had talked about this house when it was not for sale for years at the farmers market," Ryan Lane said. "We'd see it, we'd talk about it. He had redone a house over by the River Campus to make it into a bistro. We had talked about it and talked about it.

"He passed away unexpectedly, unfortunately, about a year before it came up for sale. When I saw it, I was like, 'Nope, I've got to do it even without Kevin. We'd talked about it for years and this is going to happen.' "

According to the award announcement, the German vernacular cottage was built in 1892 by Joseph Lansman, and sat condemned at one point. Since the Lanes purchased the home, along with their friends Dane and Sarah Huxel, it has been restored and is now a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom guest cottage.