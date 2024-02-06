The City of Cape Girardeau could save $164,327 annually by merging Visit Cape and the municipal Parks and Recreation Department, according to a proposal obtained by the Southeast Missourian.

The proposal, put forth by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, has not been publicly ratified by city officials, nor has there been any other public action on the issue. City officials have had closed-door sessions in recent months without divulging the purpose of those sessions. State law provides for governmental bodies to have closed-door sessions regarding various issues, including contract review and/or negotiation.

Currently, the City and Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce have a contract under which the chamber oversees Visit Cape. That contract is due to expire at the end of June. According to numerous sources, chamber of commerce officials were not invited or welcome to attend the city’s closed-door sessions regarding the contract.

According to a letter sent last week by the chamber to its members, the Parks and Recreation Department would take up operations of Visit Cape at the end of the contract.

The Southeast Missourian contacted chamber president Rob Gilligan, city manager Ken Haskin and Mayor Stacy Kinder with questions about the contract, future of Visit Cape and process under which officials are considering possible changes.

Gilligan stated he didn’t have any information to share at this time, besides the letter the chamber sent to its members. In that letter, chamber chair Alex Ogburn and Gilligan underlined successes of Visit Cape while operating within the chamber. The letter also identified several goals the chamber had established for the agency moving forward.

Haskin stated the city is still under contract with the chamber.