Cost of Missouri abortion-rights petition challenged in court again

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists Monday filed a court challenge against an initiative petition to legalize abortion.

In the lawsuit, state Rep. Hannah Kelly, state Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman and activist Kathy Forck argued that the cost estimate that will be provided to voters considering whether to adopt the constitutional amendment is too low.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs wrote in a court brief that the price tag should account for a potential loss of Medicaid funding, as well as the projected number of fewer people born because of abortions and subsequent lost tax revenue.

"These future losses to Missouri from loss of population due to abortion are both absolutely certain (fewer citizens definitely means fewer future taxpayers and laborers) and potentially generational and infinite," the lawsuit argues.