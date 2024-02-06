All sections
NewsMarch 4, 2022

Cost of damage to Center Junction unknown until repairs are completed

Repairs are underway at the newly-finished Center Junction, which is between Cape Giardeau and Jackson, after a multivehicle crash damaged a barrier on an Interstate 55 overpass. A crash on Feb. 23 resulted in damage to a barrier on the west side of the southbound I-55 overpass...

Monica Obradovic
A Feb. 23 crash damaged the southbound overpass at Center Junction between Cape Giardeau and Jackson. The Missouri Department of Transportation closed one lane underneath the damaged section and repairs got underway Monday.
A Feb. 23 crash damaged the southbound overpass at Center Junction between Cape Giardeau and Jackson. The Missouri Department of Transportation closed one lane underneath the damaged section and repairs got underway Monday.

Repairs are underway at the newly-finished Center Junction, which is between Cape Giardeau and Jackson, after a multivehicle crash damaged a barrier on an Interstate 55 overpass.

A crash on Feb. 23 resulted in damage to a barrier on the west side of the southbound I-55 overpass.

How much repairs will cost is unknown. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) engineer Kevin Plott said work is billed hourly, so how much the repairs will cost depends on how long it will take crews to complete them.

According to Plott, costs will not come out of MoDOT's pocket.

"We will bill the insurance of the person who had the accident once we have the final cost of the work when it's completed," Plott said.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for Cape Girardeau Police, two tractor-trailers wrecked the night of Feb. 23 after one vehicle slid on a patch of ice.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

MoDOT closed the right eastbound lane of U.S. 61 directly underneath the damage to avoid accidents or vehicular damage as a result of loose concrete falling from the overpass.

On Monday, contractor crews began removing loose concrete.

When asked whether the damage could have been as a result of concrete failing to cure, Plott said that was not the case.

"It was the force of the impact, the location of the hit and the type of vehicle that hit it," Plott said.

Both the overpass and barrier were inspected and found to be structurally sound, but work will need to be done to repair a damaged portion of the overpass.

Repairs involve removing concrete in the damaged part of the barrier. Crews will straighten reinforcing bars and pour concrete back into place.

In a Monday release, MoDOT estimated repairs will be completed by March 7.

