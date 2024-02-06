Cost of damage to Center Junction unknown until repairs are completed

Repairs are underway at the newly-finished Center Junction, which is between Cape Giardeau and Jackson, after a multivehicle crash damaged a barrier on an Interstate 55 overpass.

A crash on Feb. 23 resulted in damage to a barrier on the west side of the southbound I-55 overpass.

How much repairs will cost is unknown. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) engineer Kevin Plott said work is billed hourly, so how much the repairs will cost depends on how long it will take crews to complete them.

According to Plott, costs will not come out of MoDOT's pocket.

"We will bill the insurance of the person who had the accident once we have the final cost of the work when it's completed," Plott said.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer for Cape Girardeau Police, two tractor-trailers wrecked the night of Feb. 23 after one vehicle slid on a patch of ice.