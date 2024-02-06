Corvette Drive raises money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Approximately 20 Corvette owners met at a rest area for lunch Thursday in Jackson, before hitting the road for the 11th annual St. Jude Corvette Drive. The group from the local area met with a group of about 60 Corvette owners from Peoria, Illinois, to continue their drive to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Each driver in the event commits to raise $1,000 and each passenger raises $500 from friends and family to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The route ends at the facility in Memphis, where the participants drive their vehicles around the hospital for the patients and parents to watch.

The drivers are expected to arrive at 11:20 a.m. today in Memphis and will form a parade from 11:30 to 11:45 a.m. for the patients and their parents to watch from the hospital. Corvette owners Marty and Judy Dooley purchased more than 200 Corvette Hot Wheels toys to distribute to the patients when the group arrives at the hospital.

In previous years, patients could get into the vehicles for a closer look at the Corvettes, but because of COVID guidelines, the event has switched to a drive-through format.

Bev and Jim Givens have participated in the event for five years in the 2007 Corvette convertible Bev purchased for Jim as a birthday gift.