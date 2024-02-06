ST. LOUIS -- A guard was abducted Tuesday by inmates at a downtown St. Louis jail, but was freed hours later after a police SWAT team intervened.

Officials with the St. Louis Department of Public Safety said the 70-year-old guard was abducted by two inmates while serving breakfast shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Other inmates eventually joined in, but authorities weren't sure how many, they said at a news conference. Surveillance footage is being reviewed.

"They saw an opportunity and they took it," Corrections director Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah said. The motive behind the abduction remains under investigation.

A police SWAT team was called in shortly after 8 a.m., and the guard was freed within minutes. The guard, whose name was not released, suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital. Charges will be filed against those involved, officials said.