FLORISSANT, Mo. — Testing by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found no radioactive contamination at a Missouri school that was shut down last month amid fears nuclear material from a contaminated creek nearby had made its way into the school, Corps officials said Wednesday.

Teams from the Corps's St. Louis office began testing the interior of Jana Elementary School in Florissant and the soil around it in late October, days after the school board closed the school.

The closure followed testing by a private firm that found levels of radioactive isotope lead-210 that were 22 times the expected level on the kindergarten playground, as well as concerning levels of polonium, radium and other materials inside the building. The private study was funded by lawyers whose clients are suing over contamination in the creek.

The Corps said preliminary results found no evidence of radioactive material above what would be naturally occurring.

"From a radiological standpoint, the school is safe," Col. Kevin Golinghorst, St. Louis District commander for the Corps of Engineers, said in a news release. "We owe it to the public and the parents and children of Jana Elementary School to make informed decisions focused on the safety of the community, and we will continue to take effective actions using accurate data."

Ashley Bernaugh, president of the Jana Elementary PTA, disputed the Corps's findings, saying the agency had found contamination near the school site.

"I think the Corps is using semantics and not mathematics to explain their take on the contamination. ... It's misleading to come to (the school and the PTA) and lie to their faces. It's obscene," she said.

Bernaugh said she wasn't sure why the Corps would be untruthful but she assumed it would be easier for the agency if it could leave some contamination in the dirt in the areas.

Corps spokesman J.P. Rebello said in a statement that the agency stood by its results, noting it took nearly 1,000 samples and measurements throughout the school and grounds and found no radioactive material above levels found in nature. Golinghorst noted that 53 of the samples were taken from soil on school grounds.

The Corps said a public event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16, to discuss the findings with the community.

A spokeswoman for the Hazelwood School District declined to comment.