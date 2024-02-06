More than two months after the Missouri Attorney General's Office filed court action to remove Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan from office, the local officeholder has still not found an attorney to help him fight to keep his job.
Wavis Jordan on April 11 asked the judge in the case, Jerrel Lee Poor II, for another 60-day extension to respond to the state's filing that he should be removed from office.
"I, Wavis Jordan, asking (sic) you (sic) honor for a (sic) extension for 60 days," Jordan wrote in a typed statement to the court. "I am still and (sic) having a hard time trying to find a civil attorney. I would appreciate if you can give me the 6- (sic) extension."
The state accuses Jordan of filing false death reports and stealing a few dollars from the wallet of a deceased person. Those accusations have also resulted in criminal charges, for which Jordan has attained legal representation.
The state filed its quo warranto action to remove Jordan from office on Feb. 8. At that time, the court ordered Jordan to file a response within 10 days.
Since then, Jordan has filed for five extensions, including one on March 15, which asked for a 30-day extension.
While the court considers the extension, several candidates are now vying for the position, which is up for election. Despite his legal challenges, Jordan has filed for reelection.
The court ordered in February that Jordan would not be allowed to perform any function for the coroner's office until the quo warranto matter was resolved in court. The term of the coroner's office ends at the end of this year.
In the meantime, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is overseeing the coroner's duties. The county still must pay Jordan's salary. It also hired a new deputy coroner to handle the workload in Jordan's absence.
The primary election for countywide offices will be held on Aug. 6, with the general election set for Nov. 5.
A preliminary hearing is set for the criminal case May 14. Jordan is accused of three Class E felonies of providing false information to vital records and one misdemeanor stealing charge. Attorney Lynne M. Chambers is representing Jordan in the criminal case.
