More than two months after the Missouri Attorney General's Office filed court action to remove Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan from office, the local officeholder has still not found an attorney to help him fight to keep his job.

Wavis Jordan on April 11 asked the judge in the case, Jerrel Lee Poor II, for another 60-day extension to respond to the state's filing that he should be removed from office.

"I, Wavis Jordan, asking (sic) you (sic) honor for a (sic) extension for 60 days," Jordan wrote in a typed statement to the court. "I am still and (sic) having a hard time trying to find a civil attorney. I would appreciate if you can give me the 6- (sic) extension."

The state accuses Jordan of filing false death reports and stealing a few dollars from the wallet of a deceased person. Those accusations have also resulted in criminal charges, for which Jordan has attained legal representation.

The state filed its quo warranto action to remove Jordan from office on Feb. 8. At that time, the court ordered Jordan to file a response within 10 days.