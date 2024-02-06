Coroner: Black River skull appears to be medical specimen

An eerie discovery in the Black River likely has a benign explanation, according to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers. The skull found in the riverbed earlier this month is most likely a medical specimen, he said.

The skull was discovered Friday, Oct. 7, by a state Highway Patrol dive crew while they searched for evidence connected to an unrelated case from the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

There were no open investigations connected to the skull when it was found, law enforcement said at the time.

Law enforcement turned the item over to Akers, who released his initial findings Thursday, Oct. 13.

"The skull has been identified as human and appears to be a medical specimen used for educational purposes," Akers said.

Medical specimen skulls have specific identifying features, but those details cannot yet be shared, according to officials, on the chance the case becomes a criminal investigation.