Coronavirus vaccine developments coming fast in recent days

In the early weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, seemingly each passing minute brought a new development -- an event canceled, a school shut down, a travel ban ordered.

The past week has felt similar, except most new developments involve a vaccine for the coronavirus -- new populations receiving their first doses, additional entities receiving vaccine doses, organizations announcing new plans to distribute their allotments.

Regional plan

The region's first vaccine doses were given this week at SoutheastHEALTH. The organization is one of the state's pre-selected sites to receive and distribute Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine. The hospital has received 2,925 doses of the vaccine and has reserved about 1,800 of those for specific organizations.

On Thursday, SoutheastHEALTH updated its distribution plan:

Wednesday and Thursday: innoculated about two dozen employees to test its delivery processes

Friday: vaccinated 90 employees at its health center in Dexter, Missouri, allowing the organization to test its transportation processes

Monday: plans to innoculate about 450 employees at its Cape Girardeau facilities

Tuesday: plans innoculate about 450 employees at its Cape Girardeau facilities

Tuesday and Wednesday: plans to innoculate about 700 employees at Saint Francis Medical Center

Wednesday: plans to innoculate about 100 employees of Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri.

Saint Francis

On Friday, Saint Francis Healthcare System chief executive officer Maryann Reese, in a social media video presentation, said the organization has partnered with Broadway LTC Pharmacy of Cape Girardeau, a pharmacy that deals with long-term care facilities, to secure vaccine doses for some of its employees.