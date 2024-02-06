All sections
NewsFebruary 16, 2021

Coronavirus vaccine clinic postponed because of wintry weather

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday at Century Casino for second doses of the Moderna vaccine has been postponed because of inclement weather conditions. Officials rescheduled the clinic for Feb. 23 at the casino. Participants do not need to register again for an appointment; they will keep their same appointment time and have been notified via email or phone call about the cancellation.

Southeast Missourian
From left, Thomas Little receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Joyce Clark during a SoutheastHEALTH vaccination clinic at Jackson Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
From left, Thomas Little receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Joyce Clark during a SoutheastHEALTH vaccination clinic at Jackson Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday at Century Casino for second doses of the Moderna vaccine has been postponed because of inclement weather conditions.

Officials rescheduled the clinic for Feb. 23 at the casino. Participants do not need to register again for an appointment; they will keep their same appointment time and have been notified via email or phone call about the cancellation.

Local News

