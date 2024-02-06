Coronavirus ‘spikes’ requests for Cape County absentee ballots

A record number of Cape Girardeau County residents have asked for an absentee ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,463 requests to vote absentee have been received by the office of County Clerk Kara Clark Summers.

The figure easily dwarfs the highest previous mark for requests, 818, received for the primary in August 2012 — an increase of nearly 79%.

“We have been very busy answering calls and fulfilling (absentee) requests,” said Clark Summers, county clerk since 2007.

After 5 p.m. Wednesday, county voters may no longer ask for a ballot to be mailed.

After Wednesday, a resident may still obtain an absentee ballot through Aug. 3, the day before the election, but must come to the county clerk’s office at 1 Barton Square, Suite 301, in Jackson or to the satellite office at 2311 Bloomfield St., Suite 102, in Cape Girardeau to vote absentee in person.