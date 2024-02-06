All sections
NewsJuly 22, 2020

Coronavirus ‘spikes’ requests for Cape County absentee ballots

Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger votes on Election Day on April 2 at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger votes on Election Day on April 2 at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

A record number of Cape Girardeau County residents have asked for an absentee ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,463 requests to vote absentee have been received by the office of County Clerk Kara Clark Summers.

The figure easily dwarfs the highest previous mark for requests, 818, received for the primary in August 2012 — an increase of nearly 79%.

“We have been very busy answering calls and fulfilling (absentee) requests,” said Clark Summers, county clerk since 2007.

After 5 p.m. Wednesday, county voters may no longer ask for a ballot to be mailed.

After Wednesday, a resident may still obtain an absentee ballot through Aug. 3, the day before the election, but must come to the county clerk’s office at 1 Barton Square, Suite 301, in Jackson or to the satellite office at 2311 Bloomfield St., Suite 102, in Cape Girardeau to vote absentee in person.

Due to space restrictions, the Bloomfield Street office can only accommodate two people inside at any one time.

On June 4, Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation to permit voting by mail for the Aug. 4 and Nov. 3 elections for people concerned about the coronavirus.

Before the new bill, a Missourian could only ask to vote absentee if an excuse was provided explaining why voting in person was impossible.

Until the end of 2020, though, people considered at-risk for COVID-19 — those age 65 and older, living in a long-term care facility or with certain existing health problems — may vote absentee without having a notarized ballot.

Anyone else who fears visiting a polling place Aug. 4 may cast a mail-in ballot but would need a notary to stamp the document.

For more information on voting absentee in Cape Girardeau County, visit www.capecountyelections.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

