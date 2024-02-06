Coronavirus-related delays can lead to post-pandemic dental problems

As restrictions are slowly being lifted in our communities and spring is upon us, many people are getting more comfortable gradually resuming normal activities.
In addition to easing back into life before COVID-19, it's a good time to schedule any postponed or canceled preventive health care, including dental checkups that may have been put on hold to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus.
According to NextSmileDental.com, 73% of adults across the U.S. were OK with skipping dental checkups if it meant reducing the risk of catching the coronavirus. And 66% of Missourians have delayed routine checkups because of COVID fears.
Dr. Jim Fox of Fox Family Dental noted at-risk older populations seemed to be the ones delaying dental care during the pandemic.
"Unfortunately, the older populations typically are those at risk, and those are usually the people that take a lot of medications," he said. "A side effect of almost every medication is a dry mouth. Compound a dry mouth with lack of dental care and problems arise pretty quickly."
As a result of delayed treatment and in some cases not seeking dental care for a year, Fox has seen some "catastrophic losses as far as damage that we just can't repair in a short amount of time."
He added, "Health is comprehensive, so if you have somebody who's compromised, they're usually compromised across the board."
As an example, he said it's not common to see a patient who has only cardiovascular disease. Typically, the cardiovascular disease is compounded with diabetes and other health problems, he said.
"The patient population that has a plethora of problems are the ones that are at risk and staying home -- that's when we see dental problems really jump," he said.
In some cases, the delay of treatment puts patients in an emergency situation.
"I have a handful of patients who delayed treatment because of COVID and then when issues arise, they now have big problems," Fox said.
Fox works to accommodate people who are at risk for COVID with early appointments when few other people are in the office and limiting exposure.
According to NextSmileDental.com, children are more at risk of dental complications than adults, because their tooth enamel is thinner, making them more vulnerable to tooth decay. A study stated 3 in 5 parents admit their kids have been consuming more sugary foods since the start of the pandemic.
Dr. Jayne Scherrman with Pediatric Dentistry in Cape Girardeau agrees people are consuming more sugary sweets.
"Who wouldn't be in this time of stress," she said.
"The most important thing a parent can remember is: It's not what we eat, but how often we eat it," she added. "Grazing on bad food leads to a whole lot of problems. Sipping on sugary drinks is more dangerous than a 4 ounce glass of juice at mealtime."
Scherrman's office has seen an increase of decay because of the delayed treatment.
"In children, dental cavities spread rapidly, and when you don't see a dentist every six months during these cavity-prone years, you could see an explosion of decay in the mouth," she said.
She encourages consistent brushing of teeth with a soft bristled toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste, and elimination of constant food grazing, which can lead to gum tissue inflammation and dental disease.
"Your teeth need a break between eating and drinking. Your saliva will help protect your teeth, but if you're constantly eating, the saliva can't keep up," she said.
Scherrman reminds patients to avoid acidic drinks such as energy drinks, soda, acidic sour candies and lemons as they can do damage if consumed in large quantities.
Fox and Scherrman encourage those who haven't been to the dentist in a year to make an appointment.
"It's safe," Fox said. "Historically, dental offices have done a very good job managing infectious diseases with protocols that have been in place for a long time. However, most practices have taken extra steps to mitigate COVID risks even more as far as air quality and limiting patient exposure."
Scherrman agreed.
"We, the local dentist, have all been working extra hard to get everyone back on track," she said. "We all take this pandemic very seriously and I think the parents really appreciate our efforts to keep their children safe." Scherrman.
The dentists encouraged patients to talk to their dentist's office if they have concerns.
"Your dental office usually will accommodate you by getting you in early in the morning or later in the afternoon when they can limit exposure even more," Fox said.
