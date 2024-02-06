Coronavirus-related delays can lead to post-pandemic dental problems

As restrictions are slowly being lifted in our communities and spring is upon us, many people are getting more comfortable gradually resuming normal activities.

In addition to easing back into life before COVID-19, it's a good time to schedule any postponed or canceled preventive health care, including dental checkups that may have been put on hold to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus.

According to NextSmileDental.com, 73% of adults across the U.S. were OK with skipping dental checkups if it meant reducing the risk of catching the coronavirus. And 66% of Missourians have delayed routine checkups because of COVID fears.

Dr. Jim Fox of Fox Family Dental noted at-risk older populations seemed to be the ones delaying dental care during the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, the older populations typically are those at risk, and those are usually the people that take a lot of medications," he said. "A side effect of almost every medication is a dry mouth. Compound a dry mouth with lack of dental care and problems arise pretty quickly."

As a result of delayed treatment and in some cases not seeking dental care for a year, Fox has seen some "catastrophic losses as far as damage that we just can't repair in a short amount of time."

He added, "Health is comprehensive, so if you have somebody who's compromised, they're usually compromised across the board."

As an example, he said it's not common to see a patient who has only cardiovascular disease. Typically, the cardiovascular disease is compounded with diabetes and other health problems, he said.

"The patient population that has a plethora of problems are the ones that are at risk and staying home -- that's when we see dental problems really jump," he said.

In some cases, the delay of treatment puts patients in an emergency situation.

"I have a handful of patients who delayed treatment because of COVID and then when issues arise, they now have big problems," Fox said.

Fox works to accommodate people who are at risk for COVID with early appointments when few other people are in the office and limiting exposure.