NewsDecember 30, 2020

Coronavirus-related deaths continue increase in area

Though reporting has been spotty because of the Christmas holiday, area health officials tallied 26 additional COVID-19-related deaths in their updated numbers Tuesday. Eleven of those fatalities were in Scott County, while Perry County, Missouri, added five deaths to its coronavirus toll. Cape Girardeau County added four deaths, while Stoddard County, Missouri, noted three deaths. Bollinger County, Missouri, and Union and Alexander counties in Illinois each reported one new virus-related death...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

Though reporting has been spotty because of the Christmas holiday, area health officials tallied 26 additional COVID-19-related deaths in their updated numbers Tuesday.

Eleven of those fatalities were in Scott County, while Perry County, Missouri, added five deaths to its coronavirus toll. Cape Girardeau County added four deaths, while Stoddard County, Missouri, noted three deaths. Bollinger County, Missouri, and Union and Alexander counties in Illinois each reported one new virus-related death.

Updated virus numbers as of Tuesday were:

  • Bollinger: 1,197 total cases, 48 active cases, 13 deaths.
  • Cape Girardeau: 7,592 total cases, 1,600 active cases, 109 deaths.
  • Perry: 2,120 total cases, 103 active cases, 23 deaths.
  • Scott: 3,428 total cases, 895 active cases, 63 deaths.
  • Stoddard: 2,649 total cases, 86 active cases, 59 deaths.
  • Alexander: 330 total cases, 14 active cases, five deaths.
  • Union: 1,612 total cases, 570 active cases, 25 deaths.
