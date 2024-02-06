Coronavirus-related deaths continue increase in area

Though reporting has been spotty because of the Christmas holiday, area health officials tallied 26 additional COVID-19-related deaths in their updated numbers Tuesday.

Eleven of those fatalities were in Scott County, while Perry County, Missouri, added five deaths to its coronavirus toll. Cape Girardeau County added four deaths, while Stoddard County, Missouri, noted three deaths. Bollinger County, Missouri, and Union and Alexander counties in Illinois each reported one new virus-related death.