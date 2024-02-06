Coronavirus not a major concern for pet owners, vets say

COVID-19 can affect household pets, but concern is nearly nonexistent, according to two area veterinarians and the American Veterinary Medicine Association.

Dr. Cindy McDowell, a veterinarian with Cross Point Animal Hospital in Cape Girardeau, said the evidence points to COVID-19 originating in an animal, but it is, first and foremost, a human disease.

“Humans get the virus from other infected humans,” McDowell said.

Since the outbreak’s beginning, some animal infections have been documented — according to the AVMA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced April 22 two pet cats in the United States had tested positive for COVID-19.

“These are the first pets in the United States to test positive. ... Currently we have no information that suggests that pets might be a source of infection for people with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19,” stated information on www.avma.org.

Globally, the site continued, only pets incidentally exposed to COVID-19 have tested positive: two pet dogs and a pet cat in Hong Kong, and the two United States cases.

Animals appear to be able to contract the disease from humans, but there is no documentation of COVID-19 spreading from animals to people, McDowell said.

“They appear to be getting it from us,” she said.

Testing for COVID-19 in animals is possible in Missouri, through coordination with the state veterinarian, but since testing resources are limited, “right now, we should be concentrating on human cases,” McDowell said.