Coronavirus not a major concern for pet owners, vets say

COVID-19 can affect household pets, but concern is nearly nonexistent, according to two area veterinarians and the American Veterinary Medicine Association.
Dr. Cindy McDowell, a veterinarian with Cross Point Animal Hospital in Cape Girardeau, said the evidence points to COVID-19 originating in an animal, but it is, first and foremost, a human disease.
“Humans get the virus from other infected humans,” McDowell said.
Since the outbreak’s beginning, some animal infections have been documented — according to the AVMA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced April 22 two pet cats in the United States had tested positive for COVID-19.
“These are the first pets in the United States to test positive. ... Currently we have no information that suggests that pets might be a source of infection for people with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19,” stated information on www.avma.org.
Globally, the site continued, only pets incidentally exposed to COVID-19 have tested positive: two pet dogs and a pet cat in Hong Kong, and the two United States cases.
Animals appear to be able to contract the disease from humans, but there is no documentation of COVID-19 spreading from animals to people, McDowell said.
“They appear to be getting it from us,” she said.
Testing for COVID-19 in animals is possible in Missouri, through coordination with the state veterinarian, but since testing resources are limited, “right now, we should be concentrating on human cases,” McDowell said.
Dr. Sean Byrd, veterinarian at Skyview Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau, said the reality is, there are still a lot of unknowns around COVID-19.
“We need a lot more information across the board on testing,” Byrd said, adding the clinic is not testing pets at this time.
“I don’t worry about our pets catching it,” Byrd said, but does recommend if someone in a household tests positive for the disease, that any household pets be quarantined away from the ill individual, just in case.
McDowell said the contagion would likely pass through nasal secretions on the animals’ fur and in their food bowls.
“Taking care of how bowls are washed, [ensuring regular] grooming, things like that” are important in a COVID-19-positive household to keep animals from contracting the illness, McDowell said. “People ask, ‘Should I be afraid to pet my dog?’ No, it’s nasal secretions.”
The guidelines indicate all other common causes of symptoms pets might experience should first be ruled out before any testing would be conducted.
“Your veterinarian can help you decide if your animal needs to be tested,” she added.
The few worldwide cases of house pets with COVID-19 have shown mild symptoms, McDowell said.
“It is an emerging disease,” McDowell said. “That inherently means we don’t know everything. That’s why staying up to date is so important.”
More information, updated regularly, is at www.avma.org/coronavirus.
