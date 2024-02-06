Coronavirus means Christmas must come early for Salvation Army

Look for those familiar red donation kettles sooner than ever before this year, thanks to the coronavirus.
Lt. Matt DeGonia, corps officer of the Cape Girardeau office of the Salvation Army, said local residents should expect to hear the familiar ring of bells outside store entrances before the usual start of its holiday charitable fundraising season.
“Normally, we start the kettles the week before Thanksgiving with all 14 (local) kettle sites (fully operational) by Black Friday,” said DeGonia, 33.
“We’re still parsing out exactly when we’ll actually begin the kettle drive, but it’ll be sooner than usual because the need is great, especially because of the pandemic,” he added.
DeGonia said an “angel tree” campaign is expected to start by Oct. 17, an initiative by which people may select a tag to fulfill a Christmas wish list for a needy family.
It is an effort being coordinated in conjunction with the Cape Jaycees and Walmart.
DeGonia, a native of Granite City, Illinois, said the biggest needs for this upcoming Christmas COVID season are straightforward.
“One is physical, as people are worried about being laid off and paying their rent and utility bills,” said DeGonia, who with this wife, Virginia, leads the office serving Cape Girardeau County and Scott City.
“The other big need is emotional and spiritual — people who need to talk because of anxiety over maybe getting sick,” he said.
Those seeking the Salvation Army’s guidance may call (844) 458-HOPE (4673) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Central Time. Counselors speak both English and Spanish.
Virginia-based Salvation Army USA said in a statement that the venerable religious-based charity — founded in England in 1865 — is experiencing a double whammy in 2020.
“In addition to the increased need for help, we could see up to a 50% decrease in funds raised through the iconic Red Kettle,” according to the statement.
“(Falling donations) could be because of a variety of reasons, including a high number of closed retail outlets due to COVID, customers carrying less cash and coins, lower foot traffic in stores and the growing number of unemployed,” the statement continued.
DeGonia said the local Salvation Army is grateful for a recent $10,000 gift made by the United Way of Southeast Missouri.
There is another way for people to donate other than dropping money into red kettles, DeGonia said.
“You can give electronically by going to Apple Play or Google Play,” an option the local office has had since 2019, he said.
The DeGonias have led the Cape Girardeau Salvation Army since 2017.
