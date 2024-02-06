Coronavirus means Christmas must come early for Salvation Army

Look for those familiar red donation kettles sooner than ever before this year, thanks to the coronavirus.

Lt. Matt DeGonia, corps officer of the Cape Girardeau office of the Salvation Army, said local residents should expect to hear the familiar ring of bells outside store entrances before the usual start of its holiday charitable fundraising season.

“Normally, we start the kettles the week before Thanksgiving with all 14 (local) kettle sites (fully operational) by Black Friday,” said DeGonia, 33.

“We’re still parsing out exactly when we’ll actually begin the kettle drive, but it’ll be sooner than usual because the need is great, especially because of the pandemic,” he added.

DeGonia said an “angel tree” campaign is expected to start by Oct. 17, an initiative by which people may select a tag to fulfill a Christmas wish list for a needy family.

Lts. Matt and Virginia DeGonia lead the Cape Girardeau office of the Salvation Army. Submitted

It is an effort being coordinated in conjunction with the Cape Jaycees and Walmart.

DeGonia, a native of Granite City, Illinois, said the biggest needs for this upcoming Christmas COVID season are straightforward.

“One is physical, as people are worried about being laid off and paying their rent and utility bills,” said DeGonia, who with this wife, Virginia, leads the office serving Cape Girardeau County and Scott City.