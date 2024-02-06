A COVID-19 "hot spot" has been reported at an area nursing home, and a second Cape Girardeau County resident died Friday because of the disease.

Officials with Stoddard County (Missouri) Public Health Center posted a notice Friday afternoon reporting their "worst fears have been confirmed."

"At this point, we are unsure as to what extent this may reach," the release stated. "We are currently aware of a few existing cases among residents in the nursing home."

The release stated all patients who have tested positive have been admitted to local hospitals as a precautionary measure.

Also, the release noted safety measures in place at the nursing home failed to prevent the virus from spreading.