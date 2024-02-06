All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 4, 2020
Coronavirus exposures feared at Cape Splash
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center announced Friday afternoon coronavirus exposures may have occurred at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center. A release stated county health officials tracing contacts of a positive virus case determined exposure to the virus may have occurred during a range of days and times: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 25 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 26 through Thursday...
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center announced Friday afternoon coronavirus exposures may have occurred at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, and the facility has been closed.

A release stated county health officials tracing contacts of a positive virus case determined exposure to the virus may have occurred during a range of days and times: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 25 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 26 through Thursday.

A social media post on the city’s Parks and Recreation page for Cape Splash stated the exposure involved a part-time staff member.

County health officials said anyone who might have been exposed at the facility should take precautionary measures.

“We strongly encourage anyone who was at the Cape Splash during this time period to closely monitor themselves for signs and symptoms due to the potential exposure” the release stated. “We also strongly encourage the use of face masks or coverings by all those potentially exposed when outside of their home in public and while at work.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The release stated anyone who develops any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should self-isolate immediately and contact their primary care physician to determine the need for testing.

Health officials are working closely with the Parks and Recreation Department and feel confident all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of their patrons.

The Parks and Recreation social media page indicated authorities are cleaning and sanitizing the facility.

Cape Splash is the latest open-to-the-public facility identified as a source of potential COVID-19 exposures.

A part-time staffer at Cape Girardeau SportsPlex was identified by health officials as possibly having exposed anyone who participated in activities there, and earlier this week, health center officials reported exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred June 25 through Thursday at D’ladiums sports bar in Cape Girardeau. Individuals who visited that location on those dates should monitor themselves for symptoms, officials said.

For more information on these events, individuals may contact the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at (573) 450-9546.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featu...
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy