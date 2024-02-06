Coronavirus exposures feared at Cape Splash

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center announced Friday afternoon coronavirus exposures may have occurred at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, and the facility has been closed.
A release stated county health officials tracing contacts of a positive virus case determined exposure to the virus may have occurred during a range of days and times: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 25 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 26 through Thursday.
A social media post on the city’s Parks and Recreation page for Cape Splash stated the exposure involved a part-time staff member.
County health officials said anyone who might have been exposed at the facility should take precautionary measures.
“We strongly encourage anyone who was at the Cape Splash during this time period to closely monitor themselves for signs and symptoms due to the potential exposure” the release stated. “We also strongly encourage the use of face masks or coverings by all those potentially exposed when outside of their home in public and while at work.”
The release stated anyone who develops any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should self-isolate immediately and contact their primary care physician to determine the need for testing.
Health officials are working closely with the Parks and Recreation Department and feel confident all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of their patrons.
The Parks and Recreation social media page indicated authorities are cleaning and sanitizing the facility.
Cape Splash is the latest open-to-the-public facility identified as a source of potential COVID-19 exposures.
A part-time staffer at Cape Girardeau SportsPlex was identified by health officials as possibly having exposed anyone who participated in activities there, and earlier this week, health center officials reported exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred June 25 through Thursday at D’ladiums sports bar in Cape Girardeau. Individuals who visited that location on those dates should monitor themselves for symptoms, officials said.
For more information on these events, individuals may contact the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at (573) 450-9546.
