Coronavirus exposures feared at Cape Splash

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center announced Friday afternoon coronavirus exposures may have occurred at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, and the facility has been closed.

A release stated county health officials tracing contacts of a positive virus case determined exposure to the virus may have occurred during a range of days and times: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 25 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 26 through Thursday.

A social media post on the city’s Parks and Recreation page for Cape Splash stated the exposure involved a part-time staff member.

County health officials said anyone who might have been exposed at the facility should take precautionary measures.

“We strongly encourage anyone who was at the Cape Splash during this time period to closely monitor themselves for signs and symptoms due to the potential exposure” the release stated. “We also strongly encourage the use of face masks or coverings by all those potentially exposed when outside of their home in public and while at work.”