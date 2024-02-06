Coronavirus effects continue at Cape Regional Airport

Traffic at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport remains significantly decreased from 2019, thanks to the chilling effect on travel caused by COVID-19, according to a report made at Tuesday’s Airport Advisory Board meeting.

Boarding passengers, known in the industry as “enplanements,” totalled 469 last month, down from 916 in November 2019, a 48.8% drop.

The year-to-date metrics, which are inclusive of the start of the pandemic in March, show a 61.6% dropoff in enplanements, from 10,850 in 2019 to 4,166 in 2020.

The numbers seem to be improving a bit, though.

“There was a 26% decrease this week from a year ago,” said Derrick Irwin, the airport’s flight line supervisor, who addressed the panel via a Zoom session.

“I don’t expect us to return to 2019 levels until the end of 2021 at the earliest and perhaps as late as mid-2022,” said Katrina Amos, who succeeded Bruce Loy as airport manager in January.

“Our data here in Cape is similar to what we’re seeing in similar sized airports in Paducah, Kentucky; Marion, Illinois; and Columbia, Missouri,” Amos said.

Amos added business travel is “really down” and said she is hopeful a noticeable uptick will start to be seen in boarding passengers through SkyWest Airlines — which is the airport’s lone commercial carrier — once vaccine doses become readily available to the public.