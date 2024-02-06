Coronavirus delays Missouri's full implementation of Real ID

COVID-19’s tentacles have attached themselves to much in people’s daily lives, including something many Missourians don’t seem to know much about — the Real ID program.

Due to the pandemic, the federal government this spring quietly pushed back the implementation of Real ID nationwide for a full year — to Oct. 1, 2021.

“(Real ID) is confusing because people wonder if they need it or not,” said Gerry Jones, vice president of MCLB Management, a firm that has for nearly six years operated the license fee offices in Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Charleston and Farmington.

“You don’t need Real ID if you have a valid passport,” Jones said.

“I personally won’t bother to get (Real ID) until my current driver’s license expires because my passport (is still good),” he added.

Congress approved Real ID in 2005 with the goal of establishing identical requirements for state-issued licenses and ID cards nationwide.

Missouri was one of the last of the 50 states to move toward compliance, partly because of privacy concerns over creating a database containing applicants’ personal information. The Show Me State finally began issuing Real ID in early 2019.

The federal government’s motivation for Real ID was the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The FBI determined the hijackers obtained valid identification cards from various states.