Coronavirus delays Missouri's full implementation of Real ID

COVID-19’s tentacles have attached themselves to much in people’s daily lives, including something many Missourians don’t seem to know much about — the Real ID program.
Due to the pandemic, the federal government this spring quietly pushed back the implementation of Real ID nationwide for a full year — to Oct. 1, 2021.
“(Real ID) is confusing because people wonder if they need it or not,” said Gerry Jones, vice president of MCLB Management, a firm that has for nearly six years operated the license fee offices in Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Charleston and Farmington.
“You don’t need Real ID if you have a valid passport,” Jones said.
“I personally won’t bother to get (Real ID) until my current driver’s license expires because my passport (is still good),” he added.
Congress approved Real ID in 2005 with the goal of establishing identical requirements for state-issued licenses and ID cards nationwide.
Missouri was one of the last of the 50 states to move toward compliance, partly because of privacy concerns over creating a database containing applicants’ personal information. The Show Me State finally began issuing Real ID in early 2019.
The federal government’s motivation for Real ID was the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The FBI determined the hijackers obtained valid identification cards from various states.
Real ID, easily recognizable with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner, was developed as a uniform policy, applicable in every state, to help prevent terrorism and fraud.
Documents needed to obtain a Real ID are listed on the Missouri Department of Revenue’s website. The requirements are different from the ones established to obtain a Missouri driver’s license.
“I’d say 50% of customers to our offices want to make the switch to Real ID but don’t have the right documents,” Jones said, “so many go ahead and simply renew their regular driver’s license.
“Check the website first before making a trip to our office,” said Jones, who said the elderly and immunocompromised may make appointments before or after regular hours.
So, does a Missourian need Real ID?
“If you have a valid passport, no, you don’t,” Jones said. “You’ll need (Real ID) if your passport is not up-to-date and if you want to fly in a (commercial) airplane or visit a federal courthouse or a military base after Oct. 1, 2021.”
Gina Raffety, CEO of MCLB Management and publisher of Jackson’s Cash-Book Journal, told the Southeast Missourian in 2019 residents can obtain a Real ID anytime.
“If your (driver’s) license is up for renewal, it just makes sense” to get Real ID then, if not traveling by air or visiting certain federally regulated buildings.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.