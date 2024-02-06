Coronavirus delays local Humane Society groundbreaking until 2021

The coronavirus is no respecter of persons, to borrow a phrase from the biblical Acts of the Apostles. COVID-19 cuts across demographics of age, race, and socioeconomic condition.

In a less direct way, the virus that brought the world to a dead stop for two months also seems to have little regard for dogs and cats.

The pandemic has forced the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to delay until next year groundbreaking for a new 12,000-square-foot education and adoption center in Cape Girardeau.

Ground was supposed to be broken June 1.

“We’re going to hold off on any firm decisions for another 45 days or so,” said Tracy Poston, the society’s executive director, “but (groundbreaking) is likely to be 2021.”

This rendering shows the exterior of the proposed Humane Society of Southeast Missouri building in Cape Girardeau. Submitted

“Our current building is our biggest obstacle,” Poston added, noting the half-century-old structure at 2536 Boutin Drive no longer can accommodate the estimated 3,000 homeless pets that find their way to the society’s doorstep.

“We’re quite literally holding (the building) together with duct tape,” said Charlotte Boyce Craig, president of the society’s board of directors.

A capital campaign announced Oct. 9 has thus far brought in more than 40% of the estimated $3.7 million needed.

“Until COVID, we had tremendous momentum,” said Craig, “but with the current financial earthquake, it would not have spoken well of us to go ask for money.”

“(Our donors) should know their money is safe and will be used,” Poston said.

Craig, whose history with the organization goes back more than four decades, said the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri has made great strides toward reaching its No. 1 goal: becoming a no-kill shelter.

“I remember when our save rate for dogs and cats was 28%,” Craig said. “We were proud, because in 1977, the national save rate was only 22%.”

“Saved” means a pet was adopted, returned to its owner or put into a rescue — in other words, cared for in a shelter.

Poston said society is evolving in its thinking about animals and the numbers of saved animals proves it.

“We used to humanely euthanize feral cats,” said Poston, who said she prefers to refer to homeless felines as “community” cats.

Thanks to concerned donors and the acquisition of grant money, the save rate has jumped noticeably, she added.

“The internet, particularly Facebook, has also been phenomenally helpful,” Craig said. “Put a picture of an animal on social media, people see it there and often respond.”

Craig said a 90% save rate means a shelter can legitimately call itself no-kill.

“We’ve been at 94% for dogs two years in a row now,” she said.