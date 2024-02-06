All sections
July 18, 2020

Coronavirus death reported in Union County, no new Perry County cases in two days

Nicolette Baker
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

A new COVID-19-related death was reported Friday in Union County, Illinois.

Officials with Southern Seven Health Department, which covers seven Illinois counties, reported the death and three new cases of the disease associted with coronavirus Friday. The new cases involved one female in her 20s, one male in his 30s and one female in her 60s. There are 219 total cases in the county, with 149 recoveries and 18 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

No new virus cases were reported in Perry County for Thursday or Friday, following a steady uptick in cases the past few weeks. The county has tallied a total of 186 cases, 128 recoveries and four deaths.

Cape Girardeau County reported 19 new cases Friday; six in Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and 12 elsewhere in the county. The new cases bring the county's total case count to 455, with 273 recoveries and three deaths.

Bollinger County, Missouri, reported eight new cases (39 total, 17 recoveries, zero deaths).

Four new cases were reported in Stoddard County, Missouri (165 total, 136 recoveries, nine deaths). Two new cases were reported in Scott County (232 total, 169 recoveries, 13 deaths).

Alexander County in Illinois reported two new cases -- a female in her 60s and a female in her 70s. The county reported 27 total cases, 17 recoveries and zero deaths.

On Friday, Schnucks in Cape Girardeau joined other major grocery retailers such as Target and Walmart in requiring masks in stores, according to a July 16 press release by the company. This will be effective Monday.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

