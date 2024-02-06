A new COVID-19-related death was reported Friday in Union County, Illinois.

Officials with Southern Seven Health Department, which covers seven Illinois counties, reported the death and three new cases of the disease associted with coronavirus Friday. The new cases involved one female in her 20s, one male in his 30s and one female in her 60s. There are 219 total cases in the county, with 149 recoveries and 18 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

No new virus cases were reported in Perry County for Thursday or Friday, following a steady uptick in cases the past few weeks. The county has tallied a total of 186 cases, 128 recoveries and four deaths.

Cape Girardeau County reported 19 new cases Friday; six in Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and 12 elsewhere in the county. The new cases bring the county's total case count to 455, with 273 recoveries and three deaths.