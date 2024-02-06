The State of Missouri has debuted its COVID-19 “dashboard,” promising up-to-date data on the coronavirus in the Show Me State.

As of Thursday, the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported 11,340 positive cases in Missouri and 661 deaths.

At least 161.984 individuals reportedly have been tested with a 7% rate of positive cases.

Gov. Mike Parson, in his Thursday media briefing, said the state has set a goal of 7,500 tests per day.

Dr. Randall W. Williams, DHSS director, said Monday one goal is to keep confirmed cases under 10% “positivity.”

In the last seven days, DHSS reported the number of confirmed cases is up 9.2% statewide.

The dashboard may be accessed at http://mophep.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=8e01a5d8d8bd4b4f85add006f9e14a9d.

Southeast Correctional Center

The Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri, according to Department of Corrections public information officer Karen Pojmann, remains the only one of the state’s 22 adult lockups to have demonstrated an outbreak.

An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed cases.

The Mississippi County prison still has 29 offenders and 13 staff members in isolation. A total of 14 offenders and two corrections employees have recovered, according to Pojmann.