Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers has a ready reaction to the Missouri General Assembly’s recent late-night compromise to give more people the chance to vote absentee or to mail in their ballots in August and November.

“Under the circumstances, I’m glad voters have (more) options to be safe and also cast their ballots,” said Summers, who has been in office since 2007 as the county’s local election authority.

“Normally, there are six excuses to vote absentee,” said Summers, noting the most-often cited reason is being out of the county on Election Day.

The Legislature, in an agreement reached at 3 a.m. Friday, agreed to a seventh reason, allowing those who have “contracted COVID-19 or who are in an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting (the) coronavirus,” to cast an absentee ballot without a notarized signature.

High-risk voters, according to the new legislation, are:

65 and older;

live in a licensed long-term care facility;

have serious heart conditions;

are immunocompromised;

have diabetes;

have chronic kidney disease and are undergoing dialysis;

have liver disease.

Additionally, Missouri will now temporarily permit mail-in ballots but only if notarized.

“(The mail-in option) was unexpected,” Summers said.

“I did not know (mail-in) would be on the table,” she added.

Gov. Mike Parson has not signed the bill but is expected to do so.

“Voters should understand these changes do not apply to the June 2 municipal election,” said Summers, noting the original April 7 date was pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns.