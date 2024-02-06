All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 28, 2020

Coronavirus causes Cape airport's drastic cut in state promotion funding

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will receive less money from the state to promote help itself. The airport has been getting block grant money for promotional purposes for much of the past decade, according to airport manager Katrina Amos...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos poses for a portrait outside of the airport's main entrance Oct. 21.
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos poses for a portrait outside of the airport's main entrance Oct. 21.Sarah Yenesel

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will receive less money from the state to promote help itself.

The airport has been getting block grant money for promotional purposes for much of the past decade, according to airport manager Katrina Amos.

There will still be funding from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, too, but the decline in state help is significant.

“We received $170,000 in air service promotional grant funding for 2019-2020,” said Amos, of which the airport had to kick in a 10% match of $18,888.

The grant to the Cape Girardeau airport will drop by 76.5% for 2020-2021 to $40,000, with a required 10% match, the Cape Girardeau City Council was told Dec. 21.

The City Council will be asked to give final approval at its next meeting, Jan. 4, to an ordinance accepting the grant agreement with MHTC.

“This is not as much money as we’d hoped,” Amos said.

“With revenue from the (state’s) jet fuel sales tax being down, though, (a drop) is to be expected,” she added.

Every state impacted

The National Governors Association, in a comprehensive 15-page memo Nov. 30, told governors’ offices to expect bad news on the funding front.

“The pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on traditional transportation revenue sources,” the memo read.

“Without additional federal aid, states and territories are projecting the need to make significant cuts,” the document continued.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape airport’s plans

Amos said the airport team will focus the $40,000 grant on rebranding the airport via its website.

“It’s hard to promote travel right now when the message continues to be ‘stay home,’” Amos said.

“We are here for essential travel in the meantime and when normalcy returns, we’d like to promote vacation travel,” she added.

CARES Act money

An estimated $17.39 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding is expected to flow to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport over the next four years.

The CARES money represents the largest share of the $25.34 million needed to pay for the Terminal Area Master Plan (TAMP) project — an ambitious initiative to fund needs such as a new or renovated passenger terminal, new hangars, a control tower, plus an expanded airport maintenance facility.

Additional money needed to make the TAMP program a reality is expected to come from the Capital Improvement Sales Tax approved by city voters in August 2019 in addition to funds from the airport’s own improvement fund.

Air traffic locally

Boarding passengers, known in the industry as “enplanements,” totaled 469 in November, the most current figures available, representing a 48.8% drop from November 2019.

“I don’t expect a return to ’19 levels until the end of 2021 at the earliest,” said Amos, who succeeded longtime airport manager Bruce Loy in January.

Amos said she expects a noticeable increase in boarding passengers through SkyWest Airlines, the airport’s lone commercial carrier, once vaccine doses become widely available to the public.

Significant milestone

In the pre-pandemic year of 2019, enplanements reached 11,777, passing the 10,000 passenger “primary airport” threshold, a designation Amos said allowed Cape Girardeau Regional to be guaranteed a $1 million Airport Improvement Program grant.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy