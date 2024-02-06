Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will receive less money from the state to promote help itself.
The airport has been getting block grant money for promotional purposes for much of the past decade, according to airport manager Katrina Amos.
There will still be funding from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, too, but the decline in state help is significant.
“We received $170,000 in air service promotional grant funding for 2019-2020,” said Amos, of which the airport had to kick in a 10% match of $18,888.
The grant to the Cape Girardeau airport will drop by 76.5% for 2020-2021 to $40,000, with a required 10% match, the Cape Girardeau City Council was told Dec. 21.
The City Council will be asked to give final approval at its next meeting, Jan. 4, to an ordinance accepting the grant agreement with MHTC.
“This is not as much money as we’d hoped,” Amos said.
“With revenue from the (state’s) jet fuel sales tax being down, though, (a drop) is to be expected,” she added.
The National Governors Association, in a comprehensive 15-page memo Nov. 30, told governors’ offices to expect bad news on the funding front.
“The pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on traditional transportation revenue sources,” the memo read.
“Without additional federal aid, states and territories are projecting the need to make significant cuts,” the document continued.
Amos said the airport team will focus the $40,000 grant on rebranding the airport via its website.
“It’s hard to promote travel right now when the message continues to be ‘stay home,’” Amos said.
“We are here for essential travel in the meantime and when normalcy returns, we’d like to promote vacation travel,” she added.
An estimated $17.39 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding is expected to flow to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport over the next four years.
The CARES money represents the largest share of the $25.34 million needed to pay for the Terminal Area Master Plan (TAMP) project — an ambitious initiative to fund needs such as a new or renovated passenger terminal, new hangars, a control tower, plus an expanded airport maintenance facility.
Additional money needed to make the TAMP program a reality is expected to come from the Capital Improvement Sales Tax approved by city voters in August 2019 in addition to funds from the airport’s own improvement fund.
Boarding passengers, known in the industry as “enplanements,” totaled 469 in November, the most current figures available, representing a 48.8% drop from November 2019.
“I don’t expect a return to ’19 levels until the end of 2021 at the earliest,” said Amos, who succeeded longtime airport manager Bruce Loy in January.
Amos said she expects a noticeable increase in boarding passengers through SkyWest Airlines, the airport’s lone commercial carrier, once vaccine doses become widely available to the public.
In the pre-pandemic year of 2019, enplanements reached 11,777, passing the 10,000 passenger “primary airport” threshold, a designation Amos said allowed Cape Girardeau Regional to be guaranteed a $1 million Airport Improvement Program grant.
