Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will receive less money from the state to promote help itself.

The airport has been getting block grant money for promotional purposes for much of the past decade, according to airport manager Katrina Amos.

There will still be funding from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, too, but the decline in state help is significant.

“We received $170,000 in air service promotional grant funding for 2019-2020,” said Amos, of which the airport had to kick in a 10% match of $18,888.

The grant to the Cape Girardeau airport will drop by 76.5% for 2020-2021 to $40,000, with a required 10% match, the Cape Girardeau City Council was told Dec. 21.

The City Council will be asked to give final approval at its next meeting, Jan. 4, to an ordinance accepting the grant agreement with MHTC.

“This is not as much money as we’d hoped,” Amos said.

“With revenue from the (state’s) jet fuel sales tax being down, though, (a drop) is to be expected,” she added.

Every state impacted

The National Governors Association, in a comprehensive 15-page memo Nov. 30, told governors’ offices to expect bad news on the funding front.

“The pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on traditional transportation revenue sources,” the memo read.

“Without additional federal aid, states and territories are projecting the need to make significant cuts,” the document continued.