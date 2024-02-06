Coronavirus cases to 10,000, deaths top 500 in Missouri

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Both the number of confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus in Missouri reached somber milestones Tuesday: Cases topped 10,000 and the number of deaths exceeded 500.

The state health department reported 88 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 10,006. Thirty-six new deaths were reported. Since March, 524 people in Missouri have died from the virus.

St. Louis continues to be the hardest-hit region. State data shows 53.4% of confirmed cases, and 70.4% of deaths, have occurred in St. Louis city and county combined.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up after two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Nearly three dozen inmates at an eastern Missouri jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with five members of the jail staff.

The 34 inmates included some who showed symptoms and some who did not, according to a joint statement late Monday from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department and the county health department. None of the inmates or staff members has died, and none required hospitalization. The statement said all five staff members have recovered. The inmates who tested positive have been quarantined.

Outbreaks of COVID-19 are common at jails and prisons, where large numbers of people are confined in crowded spaces. In Missouri, the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston has reported 43 prisoners and 14 staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.