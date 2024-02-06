Coronavirus cases spiking in southwestern Missouri

O'FALLON, Mo. -- A rural area of Missouri's far southwestern corner is seeing a big spike in coronavirus cases, driving a record increase in cases in the state.

Missouri reported 389 new cases Saturday, but that was topped by the 413 new cases reported Sunday -- the highest one-day total since the pandemic began. The state reported 143 new cases, and five new deaths, on Monday. Overall, Missouri has reported 18,143 confirmed cases and 961 deaths from COVID-19.

More than half of the new weekend cases came from one county. The McDonald County Health Department announced 235 new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, bringing its total to 473. Though the county has just 23,000 residents, only six counties and the cities of St. Louis and Kansas City have confirmed more cases in Missouri.

McDonald County Health Department director Paige Behm said the big increase is due in part to testing at two poultry plants, one operated by Tyson Foods in Noel and the other operated by Simmons Foods in Southwest City. But Behm said the cases extend beyond workers at the two plants.

"It's people from all over the community," she said. "I wouldn't say it's all Tyson or all Simmons."

Behm said the big increase is "very concerning, but I think it's important that we've done a lot of testing to identify, isolate and contact trace so we can kind of see what's going on in the community. But it's more widespread than we realized."

Missouri's health director, Randall Williams, said last week that all 1,400 workers at the Tyson plant were being testing. State health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said test results are expected to be released today, when the state also is expected to announce "additional plans that are being put in place for that area."