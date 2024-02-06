Coronavirus cases piling up throughout region

More than 150 new COVID-19 cases — and one additional death attributed to the virus — were reported in the region Monday.
Cape Girardeau County accounted for more than 100 new cases — 45 Saturday, 21 Sunday and 40 Monday — pushing the county’s total number of cases to 1,907. Of those, 1,363 county residents have recovered from the virus, and 26 deaths have been attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus.
The number of active cases in the county as of Monday was 518, down 18 from Sunday’s number.
County health officials have recently noted an uptick in cases within long-term care facilities, and those case counts continued to rise, with 13 new cases reported over the weekend for a total of 144 cases, of which 71 were active as of Monday.
Southeast Missouri State University reported 35 new cases Sunday, pushing its total number of cases to 222 (206 students and 16 employees). The number of active cases was 109 (103 students and six employees). Those in on-campus quarantine/isolation totaled 41, up from 33 the previous day.
Elsewhere in Missouri, Stoddard County reported the region’s lone virus-related death Monday. County officials reported 31 new cases — 16 from the weekend and 15 Monday — for a total of 576 cases, with 456 recoveries and 18 total deaths.
Scott County reported 37 new cases — 10 Saturday, seven Sunday and 20 Monday (900 total cases, 737 recoveries, 16 deaths).
Officials with Bollinger County Health Center reported an exposure at the health office, and a post on the office’s website noted staff will be quarantined until Oct. 9. The county reported 15 new cases Monday (433 total cases, 348 recoveries, one death).
No update was available from Perry County, which last reported 691 total cases, 629 recoveries and seven deaths.
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported seven new cases in Alexander County (82 total cases, 47 recoveries, one death), and one new case in Union County (497 total cases, 392 recoveries, 20 deaths).