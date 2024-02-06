Coronavirus cases piling up throughout region

More than 150 new COVID-19 cases — and one additional death attributed to the virus — were reported in the region Monday.

Cape Girardeau County accounted for more than 100 new cases — 45 Saturday, 21 Sunday and 40 Monday — pushing the county’s total number of cases to 1,907. Of those, 1,363 county residents have recovered from the virus, and 26 deaths have been attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus.

The number of active cases in the county as of Monday was 518, down 18 from Sunday’s number.

County health officials have recently noted an uptick in cases within long-term care facilities, and those case counts continued to rise, with 13 new cases reported over the weekend for a total of 144 cases, of which 71 were active as of Monday.

Southeast Missouri State University reported 35 new cases Sunday, pushing its total number of cases to 222 (206 students and 16 employees). The number of active cases was 109 (103 students and six employees). Those in on-campus quarantine/isolation totaled 41, up from 33 the previous day.