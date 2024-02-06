Coronavirus cases increase slightly Sunday

Several new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Sunday by state authorities in Missouri and Illinois.
Cape Girardeau County’s positive cases grew by two, to 50. Scott County’s total increased by one to 80.
In Illinois, Union County reported 63 virus cases, up from 62 on Saturday. Alexander County’s total grew by one, to seven.
No new cases were reported in the Missouri counties of Bollinger, Perry or Stoddard.
