Coronavirus cases inch upward in region

COVID-19 cases inched up in the region Tuesday, with several counties reporting new patients.
Cape Girardeau County (50); Scott County (82); Perry County, Missouri (46); and Alexander County, Illinois, (7) each reported one new case of the virus.
Bollinger (4) and Stoddard (29) counties in Missouri and Union County, Illinois, (62) reported no new cases.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.