Union County’s COVID-19 cases continued to grow from Friday to Saturday, with an additional 10 cases being reported, bringing the county’s total to 122. Four county residents have died because of the virus. The virus cases in that county are in the municipalities of Anna and Ullin.

The only other new virus cases reported in the region Saturday were one each in Scott County (86) and Alexander County, Illinois, (8).

No new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau (54), Perry (46) or Bollinger (4) counties in Missouri.