Southeast Missourian
Stoddard County, Missouri, and Union County, Illinois, continued to be COVID-19 growth areas Saturday.
Stoddard County officials acknowledged a nursing home outbreak Friday, and the county’s number of positive virus cases has swelled to 51, with 17 new cases being reported Friday. No deaths in the county have been attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus.
Union County’s COVID-19 cases continued to grow from Friday to Saturday, with an additional 10 cases being reported, bringing the county’s total to 122. Four county residents have died because of the virus. The virus cases in that county are in the municipalities of Anna and Ullin.
The only other new virus cases reported in the region Saturday were one each in Scott County (86) and Alexander County, Illinois, (8).
No new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau (54), Perry (46) or Bollinger (4) counties in Missouri.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.