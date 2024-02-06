Coronavirus cases grow in region; no deaths reported

COVID-19 cases continued to rise in most area counties Monday.
Cape Girardeau County’s total number of positive cases hit 100, with 75 cases confirmed and 25 labeled as “probable.” Thirty-eight of the cases are in Cape Girardeau; 32 are in Jackson; and 30 are elsewhere in the county.
Scott County officials reported cases pushing the county’s total to 107. Ten county residents have died of the disease attributed to coronavirus.
Three new cases were reported in Stoddard County, which now has tallied 87 COVID-19 cases and five deaths.
Perry County, Missouri, cases grew to 62.
In Union County, Illinois, five new cases were reported, pushing the county’s total case count to 153. Eleven residents there have died from the virus.
No new cases were reported in Bollinger County, Missouri, (6) or Alexander County, Illinois, (8).
