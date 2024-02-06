Coronavirus cases grow in region; no deaths reported

COVID-19 cases continued to rise in most area counties Monday.

Cape Girardeau County’s total number of positive cases hit 100, with 75 cases confirmed and 25 labeled as “probable.” Thirty-eight of the cases are in Cape Girardeau; 32 are in Jackson; and 30 are elsewhere in the county.

Scott County officials reported cases pushing the county’s total to 107. Ten county residents have died of the disease attributed to coronavirus.